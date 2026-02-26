Province invests $1 Million in AI traffic signal pilot for HRM

An AI traffic signal pilot is being worked on for HRM. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: The Province of Nova Scotia has earmarked $1 million in its latest budget to introduce adaptive, AI-powered traffic signals in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), with the Macdonald Bridge corridor among the first areas being considered.

Megan Couture, communications spokeswoman with Link Nova Scotia, said the exact intersections are still being finalized.

“We’re still confirming the exact intersections; we’re looking at the Macdonald Bridge corridor to start,” said Couture in an interview with The Laker News on Thursday.

“This project is in collaboration with HRM, and we’re working together to find the intersections that will most benefit from the technology.”

Unlike traditional traffic lights that rely on pre-set timing schedules, adaptive signals use sensors to monitor traffic volumes in real time.

The system then automatically adjusts the timing of green, yellow, and red lights based on actual conditions.

“Adaptive traffic signals are smart, they use sensors to detect real-time traffic volumes and automatically adjust the timing of the light, rather than relying on pre-set timing like standard signals,” Couture explained.

The goal is to improve traffic flow, particularly during peak commuting times or when unexpected congestion occurs.

The cost per intersection has not yet been determined.

Couture said the price will vary depending on the complexity of each location.

“The cost per intersection will depend on the intersection complexity, number of lanes, and the amount of equipment needed,” she said.

“HRM is currently assessing potential intersections to determine equipment needs and related costs.”

From the province’s perspective, adaptive signals offer a practical way to improve traffic movement with minimal disruption.

Couture said there is “very little disruption” required to install and activate the technology, and the system’s ability to respond instantly to changing traffic volumes, such as heavier rush-hour traffic, is a key advantage.

“They can react to changes in traffic volumes in real time,” she said.

“They also help us make improvements to the existing transportation system while we work on bigger, more long-term projects.”

If successful, the initiative could mark the beginning of a broader rollout of smart traffic management technology across HRM in the years ahead.