The Laker News

News Featured

Shubenacadie man charged after vehicle he was driving crashed fleeing from police

ByPat Healey

Feb 26, 2026 #dangerous driving, #East Hants, #flight from police, #Lantz, #police chase, #RCNP, #Shaw Brick, #Shubenacadie
A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: A 33-year-old man from Shubenacadie is facing several charges, including flight from police, after an incident over last weekend.

Cpl. Kevin MacDermid, with East Hants RCMP, told The Laker News on Wednesday that police responded to a dangerous driver on Highway 102 in it’s jurisdiction.

The vehicle was speeding from another RCMP area district, near Lower Sackville/Fall River.

According to Cpl. MacDermid, the vehicle fled from Halifax RCMP travelling at 197 kilometres per hour.

ADVERTISEMENT:

East Hants RCMP officers were able to proactively patrol the area.

They located the vehicle and driver after it had come to a stop after crashing near Shaw Brick in Lantz

The driver and lone vehicle occupant, the man from Shubenacadie, was arrested, Cpl. MacDermid said.

He is facing charges for Flight from Police and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle. 

File# 2026231667

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Province invests $1 Million in AI traffic signal pilot for HRM

Feb 26, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Nova Scotians deserve answers about PC government gutting jobs, services: NDP

Feb 26, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Shoulder to Shoulder rally will be held March 3 in Halifax at N.S. Legislature

Feb 26, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Province invests $1 Million in AI traffic signal pilot for HRM

February 26, 2026 Pat Healey
East Hants

Municipality posts sign indicating air-horn like noisemakers not allowed at Sportsplex

February 26, 2026 Pat Healey
News Featured

Shubenacadie man charged after vehicle he was driving crashed fleeing from police

February 26, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Nova Scotians deserve answers about PC government gutting jobs, services: NDP

February 26, 2026 Pat Healey