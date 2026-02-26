Shubenacadie man charged after vehicle he was driving crashed fleeing from police

A RCMP cruiser in Enfield. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: A 33-year-old man from Shubenacadie is facing several charges, including flight from police, after an incident over last weekend.

Cpl. Kevin MacDermid, with East Hants RCMP, told The Laker News on Wednesday that police responded to a dangerous driver on Highway 102 in it’s jurisdiction.

The vehicle was speeding from another RCMP area district, near Lower Sackville/Fall River.

According to Cpl. MacDermid, the vehicle fled from Halifax RCMP travelling at 197 kilometres per hour.

East Hants RCMP officers were able to proactively patrol the area.

They located the vehicle and driver after it had come to a stop after crashing near Shaw Brick in Lantz

The driver and lone vehicle occupant, the man from Shubenacadie, was arrested, Cpl. MacDermid said.

He is facing charges for Flight from Police and Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

File# 2026231667