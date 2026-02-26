Nova Scotians deserve answers about PC government gutting jobs, services: NDP

NDP Leader Claudia Chender (Submitted photo)

HALIFAX: On Wednesday morning, following a budget that stripped services, programs and jobs across the province, New Democrats will force the PC government to explain their decisions that are hurting Nova Scotians.

The NDP is forcing a debate on the Energy Minister’s refusal to launch a review of Nova Scotia Power and reverse their cut to home heating assistance, as well as their proposal to create a Legislative Budget Officer to protect Nova Scotians from the PC government’s reckless, secretive spending and subsequent credit rating downgrade.

“People are fed up. They gave this government the benefit of the doubt but, five years in, they aren’t seeing or feelings the results they were promised in their daily life,Power bills have increased and they’re looking at another price hike,” said NDP Leader Claudia Chender.

“The government is spending at historic levels and people don’t know what they have to show for it.”

“Nova Scotians are paying for the government’s refusal to hold Nova Scotia Power accountable for high bills and bad service and now they’re paying for the government’s bad financial decisions with job losses, closed services and programs, and even more expensive debt.”

The Houston government spent just 30 days working for Nova Scotians in the legislature last year despite months of public outcry about the impact of Nova Scotia Power. They have posted an historic deficit and the province’s credit rating is downgraded for the first time in 30 years.

Instead of defending Nova Scotians, the government is making a 30 per cent cut to the public service over the next four years, eliminated 1000 full time jobs and cut $130 million in operating grants.

“We’re forcing this government to stand up and explain to the people of this province why they won’t launch a full review of Nova Scotia Power, or reverse the cruel decision to kick 46,000 people off of home heating assistance, or put in place real financial protections against their irresponsible spending,” said Chender.

“This government has proven again and again that they’re interested in driving their own agenda behind closed doors and now we see that that agenda hasn’t delivered for Nova Scotians. Bills are more expensive and treasured programs and institutions are being gutted.

“If Nova Scotians are going to be on the hook with more debt, fewer services and jobs – the very least this government can do is come into the legislature and explain how we got here and how we fix it.”