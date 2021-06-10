N.S. announces COVID-19 vaccine second dose rescheduling

HALIFAX: Nova Scotians who received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine on or before April 10 and are scheduled to receive their second dose on or before July 24 can now reschedule their appointments for earlier dates.

Those who provided an email address at the time of booking will receive a rescheduling notice by email.

Anyone who did not provide an email can call the toll-free line at 1-833-797-7772 to reschedule or request an address be added and the rescheduling email issued.

When rescheduling the second dose, people will select a new date and time at any clinic across the province that has an available appointment. They will also be able to select a different vaccine for their second dose.Anyone who has received a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can now choose a second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna. Anyone who has received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine can now receive a second dose of AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.The province recommends people who received a first dose of AstraZeneca receive Pfizer or Moderna for their second dose. This recommendation is based on emerging evidence of a better immune response with an alternate second dose and the risk of rare but serious blood clotting events associated with AstraZeneca.Rescheduling notices for second dose appointments will continue to be sent over the coming weeks as vaccine supply is received.

All Nova Scotians are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as they are eligible.The province’s goal continues to be to immunize as many Nova Scotians as quickly as possible to reach a high rate of population immunity.First dose COVID-19 vaccination appointments must be made online at https://www.novascotia.ca/vaccination or by phone at 1-833-797-7772.