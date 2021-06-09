COVID19: 13 new cases and 20 recoveries reported on June 9

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 recoveries on June 9.



There are seven new cases in Central Zone. Two of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two are related to travel and three are under investigation.



Six new cases are in Eastern Zone. Three of the cases are close contacts of previously reported cases. Two are related to travel and one is under investigation.



There is limited community spread in Central Zone. Eastern, Northern and Western Zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

In addition to these cases, Nova Scotia is reporting one additional case of COVID-19 today, June 9, connected to Citadel High School in Halifax. The person was not in school today.Because the case came in after the cut-off for reporting, it will not appear on the COVID-19 data dashboard until tomorrow, June 10.The school will close to students until Monday, June 14, to allow for testing of close contacts and a deep cleaning of the school. Students will learn from home during the closure beginning Thursday, June 10. Families and students will receive an update before June 14.Public health will be in touch with any close contacts of positive cases and advise of next steps, including testing. Everyone who is a close contact will be notified, tested and asked to self-isolate for 14 days.The initial public health assessment has indicated a defined, limited number of close contacts.Out of an abundance of caution, public health is recommending that all students and staff be tested for COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms. No self-isolation is required while they wait for test results, unless they have been identified as a close contact by public health or have symptoms.

As of today, Nova Scotia has 164 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, 15 people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including seven in ICU. The median age of people hospitalized in the third wave is 53 for non-ICU and 55 for people in ICU.On June 8, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 4,171 tests.As of June 8, 647,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 45,372 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.Since April 1, there have been 3,965 positive COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 3,779 resolved cases. Cumulative cases may change as data is updated in Panorama.Testing advice:Nova Scotians with or without symptoms can book a test at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en for primary assessment centres across the province. Those with no symptoms are strongly encouraged to use pop-up sites if they want to be tested.More information on testing can be found at https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirustesting

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms is advised to self-isolate and book a COVID-19 test. Everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Anyone advised by public health that they were a close contact needs to complete a full 14-day quarantine, regardless of test results. If the close contact is symptomatic, everyone they live with must also self-isolate until the person receives their first negative test result. If the test is positive, public health will advise everyone about what to do.Symptoms and self-assessment:Nova Scotians should visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours they have had or are currently experiencing mild symptoms, including:— fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)— sore throat— runny nose/nasal congestion— headache— shortness of breath/difficulty breathing