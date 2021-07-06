HALIFAX: Several of Nova Scotia Health’s primary assessment centres and public health mobile units are offering drop-in COVID-19 testing to help make this service more accessible.

Testing is open to anyone and may be particularly convenient for out-of-province visitors just arriving to Nova Scotia.

The following locations will offer drop-in PCR COVID-19 testing (no rapid tests); some locations also offer testing by appointment. To book an appointment, please visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en or call 811.

Testing is for all ages, for those who have symptoms, no symptoms (asymptomatic), have travelled or been to a potential exposure site and have been a close contact of a positive COVID case.

The hours listed below are for drop-in appointments and do not reflect the schedule for booked appointments.

Central Zone

Mayflower Curling Club (3000 Monaghan Drive, Halifax) 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Pavilion 20 (1159 Marginal Road, Halifax) 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily

Gaetz Brook Junior High (6856 Hwy 7, Head of Chezzetcook) Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Zone

Antigonish Market Square (149 Church Street, Unit 686) Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Grand Lake Road Fire Hall (850 Grand Lake Road, Sydney) Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Membertou Entertainment Centre (11 Chief Ben Christmas Awti’j) Thursday, July 8 and Friday, July 9 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Caledonia Club (20 Pitt St., Glace Bay) Thursday, July 8 and Friday, July 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre (606 Reeves St.) Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This location will close at end of day Wednesday and is moving to the Causeway Shopping Centre.

NEW Causeway Shopping Centre (634 Reeves St., Unit 80.1, Port Hawkesbury) Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Note: The Savoy Theatre will be closed Thursday, July 8 and Friday, July 9.

Northern Zone

Stewiacke Community Centre (111 Nova Scotia Trunk 2) Wednesday, July 7 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

All Saints Springhill Hospital (10 Princess St.) Wednesday, July 7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Amherst Stadium (185 Church St.) 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

New Glasgow – Pictou County Assessment Centre (678 East River Rd.) Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Truro – Colchester Legion Stadium (14 Lorne St.) 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Western Zone

Acadia University Club (17 Westwood Ave., Wolfville) Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Berwick Fire Hall (300 Commercial St.) Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bridgewater (210 Aberdeen Rd.) Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Liverpool (157 School St.) Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Roseway Hospital (1606 Lake Rd., Shelburne) Monday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Yarmouth Mariners Centre (45 Jody Shelley Dr.) Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Digby Station (7 Birch St.) Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Please note: • Testing is free to everyone. • Please bring your provincial health card with you, if you have one. • Test results are available between 24 and 72 hours after testing.

To receive results by email or online portal you will need a valid provincial health card. For results by email, you must also provide a valid email address. It is not unusual for two family members to be tested at the same time and receive results at different times.

• Swish and gargle testing is available for children and youth between ages four and 18. Children and youth must not eat, drink, chew gum, brush teeth or vape for at least one hour before their test. Preparation is required for gargle testing.

View instructions at https://www.iwk.nshealth.ca/COVID-19/testing#gargle • You may have to wait in line outside; please dress accordingly.

• For rapid testing options, please visit https://www.nshealth.ca/coronavirus/covid-19-rapid-testing

• All Nova Scotians and visitors are advised to continue monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms and are urged to follow Public Health guidelines.

Up-to-date information about COVID-19 is available at novascotia.ca/coronavirus All potential exposure notifications are listed at http://www.nshealth.ca/covid-exposures.