N.S. Heritage Day 2026: celebrating Joseph Willie Comeau

N.S. Heritage Day honouree Joseph Willie Comeau. (Province of N.S. photo)

HALIFAX: Joseph Willie Comeau, one of the longest-serving politicians in Canadian history, will be honoured this Heritage Day in Nova Scotia.

A proud Acadian Nova Scotian from Clare, Digby County, Mr. Comeau was first elected in 1907 to represent that area in the legislative assembly, using his position to advocate for Acadian communities and culture.

He was elected nine times before being appointed to the senate in 1948, serving until his death in 1966 at age 89.



Comeau was also an educator and entrepreneur, a husband and father of 16 children.



“During his long and remarkable career in the Nova Scotia legislature and the Senate of Canada, Mr. Comeau used his voice to elevate the French language and education, as well as Acadian cultural expression. He earned lasting respect for his leadership and integrity,” said Dave Ritcey, Minister of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

“On Heritage Day,we remember and celebrate Joseph Willie Comeau and the meaningful contributions he made that continue to reverberate across our province.”

A community celebration of the life and legacy of Mr. Comeau will take place in Church Point, Digby County, on Saturday, February 21, including a presentation by Comeau’s family, a short documentary about his life, and a reception.

Space is limited; more information is available from the Société acadienne de Clare at https://saclare.com/



Quotes:

“Nova Scotia Heritage Day celebrates the contributions that have strengthened our province in lasting and meaningful ways.

“This year, as we honour Joseph Willie Comeau, we reflect on the remarkable impact he made as an Acadian and francophone politician, educator and father. His kindness, leadership and commitment to community continue to inspire.

“His family, along with the wider community in Clare, can take great pride in the legacy he left and the role he played in shaping our province.”

— Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie

“We, the family of J. Willie Comeau, are very proud that our grand-père is being honoured in 2026. He would be deeply touched.

“Considering his lengthy political career and his devotion to his people and his province, our grand-père, Willie, is so very deserving of being celebrated in 2026.”

— Dianne Thibault, granddaughter of Joseph Willie Comeau



Quick Facts:

– Heritage Day takes place the third Monday of February

– Nova Scotia first celebrated Heritage Day in 2015

– it encourages Nova Scotians to reflect on the people, places and events that have had a lasting impact on the province

– past honourees have included Nora Bernard, Joseph Howe, Africville and Mi’kmaq Heritage

Additional Resources:

More information on Nova Scotia Heritage Day honouree Joseph Willie Comeau and this year’s celebrations is available at: https://heritageday.novascotia.ca/