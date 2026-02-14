Aulds Cove wind project receives Environmental Assessment approval

Minister Tim Halman speaks (Healey file photo)

AULDS COVE: The Aulds Cove Wind Project in Guysborough County received environmental assessment approval on February 13.

Construction of the wind farm will begin in late 2026, employing as many as 150 people.

Once operational in late 2027, it is expected to employ 10 to 12 people, full- and part-time, for about 25 years and generate about $1.21 million in municipal tax revenue each year.



The project will generate about 147 megawatts of clean electricity from up to 21 seven-megawatt turbines, which will reduce Nova Scotia’s annual greenhouse gas emissions by about 294,000 tonnes – the equivalent of taking about 63,800 gas-powered cars off the road.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The project must comply with 58 terms and conditions designed to protect the environment and human health.

Quick Facts:

– the Aulds Cove wind energy project is owned by Green Current Renewable Energy Development Inc. of Mabou

Additional Resources:

Environmental assessment approval and other documents for the Aulds Cove Wind Project: https://novascotia.ca/nse/ea/aulds-cove-wind-project/aulds-cove-summary.pdf