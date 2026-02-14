1,000-plus say no to HRM’s property tax hike: RHPNS

Property tax increase a no for HRM residents. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: More than 1,000 people have now signed up to a campaign opposing Halifax Regional Municipality’s proposed 10.9 per cent property tax increase.

Since its release in January, the Stop the Property Tax Hike campaign has been receiving growing support from families, residents and businesses across Halifax to push back against the proposed 10.9 per cent property tax increase for this year, with an additional 40 per cent planned for the next four years.

“This momentum tells us people have had enough,” said Kevin Russell, Rental Housing Providers of Nova Scotia, the campaign’s sponsor.

“There are 16 districts across HRM, and we receive signatures from residents from every single one of them.”

Earlier today, Rental Housing Providers of Nova Scotia delivered forms with more than 1,000 signatures from residents and businesses to Council, who are against the hike and wondering how they will be able to afford a property tax increase five times the rate of inflation.

A recent public opinion survey found that 74 per cent of Halifax residents want council to limit tax increases, even if it means cutting services and programs.

The same survey showed 69 per cent of HRM residents are dissatisfied with property taxes.

“These numbers and signatures send a clear message to Council that the municipality needs to review and reduce their spending instead of reaching deeper into people’s pockets while residents and families are already stretched thin with the rising cost of living,” added Russell.

The campaign is urging City Hall to adopt an ‘affordability lens’ for budget decisions.

This includes taking a harder look at spending priorities, reviewing the municipal payroll where possible, and looking for savings in day-to-day operations – before adding this tax increase.

Russell said there is still time for residents to sign up for the Stop the Property Tax Hike campaign by:

Heading to StopTheRateHikes.ca and adding their name in opposition;

Sending emails to the Mayor and Councillors making it clear a 10.9 per cent hike is unacceptable; and

Spreading the word on social media.