RCMP warning East Hants residents of counterfeit $20 bills in circulation

ByPat Healey

Feb 13, 2026 #businesses, #counterfeit $20, #counterfeit money, #Cpl. Evan Collier, #East Hants, #Elmsdale, #RAWDON, #RCMP
A UV light is used on money in a bag. (Pexels.com photo)

ENFIELD: RCMP in East Hants are warning the public and business owners in the community of reports of counterfeit Canadian $20 bills circulating in East Hants.

Cpl. Evan Collier, with Rawdon RCMP, said these bills are marked with ‘prop money’ and are missing the silver hologram.  

“It is important that businesses stay vigilant about counterfeit currency,” said Cpl. Collier.

He said if you are given a bill you are unsure of, it is ok to refuse it and ask for another form of payment. 

“If a counterfeit bill is accepted, try to limit handling of the bill and contact police,” he said.

Cpl. Collier said if you have any information, please contact East Hants RCMP at 1-902-883-7077.

File number: 2026194438

By Pat Healey

