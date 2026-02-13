Province appoints three judges to Provincial Court

(Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: Lawyers Christa MacKinnon, Cameron MacKeen and Jennifer MacLellan, KC (King’s counsel) have been appointed judges of the Nova Scotia provincial court.



“Ms. MacKinnon, Mr. MacKeen and Ms. MacLellan have demonstrated high professional standards and their expertise will be a welcome addition to the provincial bench,” said Attorney General and Justice Minister Scott Armstrong.

“They will play a pivotal role in our justice system, ensuring fair, independent and timely access to justice for Nova Scotians.”



Based in Sydney, Ms. MacKinnon has been a practising member of the Nova Scotia Barristers’ Society since 1999 and the Cape Breton Barristers’ Society since 2008. She began her career with Justice Canada, Tax Law Services in Halifax.

In 2008 she began working with the Public Prosecution Service as a Crown attorney until she was appointed a federal prosecutor for cases in Sydney in 2023.

Ms. MacKinnon previously conducted court martial proceedings as a reservist with the Canadian Armed Forces.

Mr. MacKeen has been a lawyer in Halifax since 2003. Before that he was a journalist. He had a private practice before joining Nova Scotia Legal Aid as a staff lawyer in 2013.

Since 2022, he has been a managing lawyer for Halifax South office, the largest office in the province, working with and mentoring young lawyers within the organization.

Mr. MacKeen is a member of the Nova Scotia Criminal Lawyers’ Association and a past member of the Dalhousie Legal Aid board of governors.

Ms. MacLellan was called to the Nova Scotia bar in 1995. She has most recently worked as chief Crown attorney for the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service in Halifax.

She is an International Fellow of the National Attorneys General Training and Research Institute and co-author of Qualifying and Challenging Expert Evidence.

Ms. MacLellan received her King’s counsel designation in 2016.



The appointments will fill the three remaining vacancies and take effect February 13.

Quick Facts:

– judges are selected by the government from a list of candidates recommended by an independent Advisory Committee on Provincial Judicial Appointments

– appointments to the bench are based on merit and professional excellence

– gender, language/bilingualism, racial and cultural diversity, geographical representation and commitment to public service are among the criteria for the appointment of judges