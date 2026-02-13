RCMP reminds residents to secure property as thefts from vehicles reported in Lakeside, Timberlea, and Waverley

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

WAVERLEY: RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment is reminding residents to secure their property following a series of thefts from vehicles reported in Lakeside, Timberlea and Waverley.

On February 9, officers responded to the area of North Green Rd. and the 1400 block of St. Margarets Bay Rd. in Lakeside, after residents discovered their unlocked vehicles had been entered overnight.

Officers learned that a man and a woman entered a property on North Green Rd. around 12:30 a.m. and took a set of yellow marine binoculars from a vehicle.

The same pair was observed on a property on St. Margarets Bay Rd. at approximately 1:50 a.m., where they entered four unlocked vehicles and took a socket case and an impact Dewalt driver.

The man is described as wearing a black hat and a black jacket with a grey hoodie.

The woman is described as having long, braided blonde hair and wearing a green hooded jacket, jeans, and a black backpack.

On February 10, officers responded to the area of Governors Lake Dr. and the 1700 block of St. Margarets Bay Rd. in Timberlea for two thefts from motor vehicles in which stolen debit and credit cards were used to make purchases at a Timberlea convenience store.

Officers learned that at approximately 12:30 a.m., three men were observed checking doors of unlocked vehicles in the neighbourhood.

The men took a wallet containing cash, credit, debit and gift cards, as well as other personal items.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., the same three men were observed purchasing items at a Timberlea convenience store using the stolen cards.

One man is described as having short facial hair and wearing a greyish/green jacket, a red hooded sweater, a blue Buffalo Bills hat and a black backpack.

Another man is described as clean shaven and wearing a black baseball hat with a yellow Ferrari logo, a bright blue puffy jacket and a grey hooded sweater underneath.

The third man is described as having a dark goatee and wearing a black toque, grey and white Adidas puffy jacket with a black hooded sweater underneath.

Additional reports of thefts from vehicles were received from Church Dr. and Lakeside Dr.

On February 11, officers responded to the area of Joe St. in Waverley for three thefts from vehicles left unlocked overnight.

Officers learned that in one instance, a wallet containing credit cards was stolen and later used at two convenience stores in Fall River.

In a second incident, a dash camera was stolen. In the third, a snowboard, sunglasses, a Dewalt battery booster pack and key fobs for two vehicles were taken.

Two men and a woman were observed on video surveillance using the stolen credit cards in Fall River.

One man is described as slim with dark facial hair and wearing a grey winter jacket with black hooded sweatshirt underneath.

The second man is described as wearing a brown plaid jacket, jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt underneath and a face covering.

The woman is described as wearing a long black insulated winter coat, a grey knit hat with large pom-pom and a light crossbody bag.

Through the investigation, officers learned that the trio arrived at the Fall River convenience store in a Ford Focus reported stolen out of Dartmouth on February 11.

When they were unable to get the Ford started, they abandoned it in the store’s parking lot. Inside the vehicle, officers recovered the stolen snowboard.

“Most vehicle-related thefts are crimes of opportunity,” says Cpl. Mandy Edwards, Public Information Officer for RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment.

“Taking a moment to lock your doors, and remove or hide personal items can make a meaningful difference in reducing the risk of theft and preventing crime.”

Anyone with information about these incidents or who can identify the individuals involved, is asked to contact the RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment at 902-490-5020.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 26-21764, 26-21792, 26-22363, 26-22937, 26-22996, 26-23026, 26-23632