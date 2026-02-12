FRABA hosting annual community skate on Heritage Day Monday

Skaters hit the ice at the community skate. (Dagley Media photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Get your skates sharpened and come on out for a fun time of skating at the Sackville Arena.

The Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA), in partnership with Feels Like Home Real estate, will be hosting the annual fun, free community skate in celebration of Heritage Day on Monday Feb. 16.

It will run from 11 am to 1 p.m. at the Sackville Arena, located at 91 First Lake Drive in Lower Sackville.

The community skate will feature a free skate; food and drinks available; and a chance to win $100 gift card.

It is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Feels Like Home Real Estate Team