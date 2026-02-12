The Laker News

News Featured

FRABA hosting annual community skate on Heritage Day Monday

ByPat Healey

Feb 12, 2026 #community skate, #Feb. 16, #FRABA, #FRABA skate, #free skate, #Heritage Day, #Lower Sackville, #Sackville Arena
Skaters hit the ice at the community skate. (Dagley Media photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Get your skates sharpened and come on out for a fun time of skating at the Sackville Arena.

The Fall River and Area Business Association (FRABA), in partnership with Feels Like Home Real estate, will be hosting the annual fun, free community skate in celebration of Heritage Day on Monday Feb. 16.

It will run from 11 am to 1 p.m. at the Sackville Arena, located at 91 First Lake Drive in Lower Sackville.

The community skate will feature a free skate; food and drinks available; and a chance to win $100 gift card.

It is made possible thanks to the generous support of the Feels Like Home Real Estate Team

By Pat Healey

Related Post

News

School bus driver charged following Digby County crash: RCMP

Feb 12, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

Porter airline slides off runway at Halifax Stanfield after landing

Feb 11, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured

Gillis urges motorists to be cautious around potholes on Old Sackville Road

Feb 11, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

East Hants

Four men arrested for break-and-enter into business

February 12, 2026 Pat Healey
Advertorials

ADVERTORIAL: Discover personalized eye care at Sackville Optometry

February 12, 2026 Pat Healey
News Featured

FRABA hosting annual community skate on Heritage Day Monday

February 12, 2026 Pat Healey
Sports

HERH Tigers capture bronze on home court at Sweetheart Tournament

February 12, 2026 Pat Healey