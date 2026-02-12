School bus driver charged following Digby County crash: RCMP

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

ROXVILLE: A 62-year-old Seabrook man has been charged following an MVC in Roxville on Feb. 2.

At approximately 2:35 p.m. on February 2, RCMP officers, EHS and fire services responded to a report that a school bus had gone into the ditch on Hwy. 217 near Culloden Rd.

About 12 children were on board at the time. Four were assessed by EHS at the scene and released.

No additional physical injuries were reported.

On February 10, RCMP officers arrested the driver, 62-year-old Harold Wayne Oliver, from Seabrook.

He’s facing a charge of Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Oliver was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Digby Provincial Court on April 13.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the crash, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact Digby RCMP Detachment at 902-245-2579.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 2026-145470