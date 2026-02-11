RCMP charge three people with multiple weapons offences

RCMP badge. (Police photo)

DARTMOUTH: The RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment (HRD) Street Crime Enforcement Unit (SCEU) has charged three people with multiple weapons offences.

On February 3, at approximately 11:30 a.m., the RCMP HRD SCEU, with the assistance of the RCMP and Halifax Regional Police Emergency Response Teams, safely arrested two men and a woman at a hotel in Dartmouth Crossing.

It was done as part of an ongoing firearms investigation.

During searches after the arrests, officers seized a prohibited handgun, conducted energy weapon, a sensory irritant spray, and a quantity of cash.

Dreonne Valdez Lester Colley-Williams, 22, of East Preston, is charged with:

Careless Use of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Commission of Offence

Fail to Comply with Release Order (two counts).

Dominica Devina Kostakos-Beals, 28, of Dartmouth, is charged with:

Careless Use of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose (three counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Commission of Offence

Possession Contrary to Order

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon.

Darrell Jamel Williams, 37, of East Preston, is charged with:

Careless Use of a Firearm

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Unauthorized Possession of a Prohibited Device Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized

Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Commission of Offence.

Colley-Williams was held in custody and appeared in Dartmouth Provincial court on February 6.

He was released pending future court appearances.

Kostakos-Beals appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on February 4 and was released pending future court appearances.

Williams was released by police pending future court appearances.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about criminal activity in their community is encouraged to contact their nearest RCMP detachment or local police.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips app.

File #: 26-8057