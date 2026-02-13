The Laker News

Featured

Photos: Cupid on Strike performed by students at Georges P. Vanier

ByPat Healey

Feb 13, 2026 #arts, #Cupid on Strike, #Dessert Theatre, #Fall River, #Georges P. Vanier Jr High, #Halifax, #Halifax Regional Arts, #HRA, #HRCE, #HRM
(Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Mother Nature’s wrath couldn’t even bring heartbreak to the excited and passionate students involved with Cupid on Strike.

Because of school postponements late this week due to the snowstorm, that left organizers and students in a spiral as their planned Dessert Theatre performance that was organized over a couple nights saw all the shows pushed to one day as a result of the storms.

But that didn’t seem to matter as the energy was high right from the get go at the sold out 6 p.m. show on Friday night, and there was no trailing off as the students showcased all their hard work.

In the end, it left the crowd of proud parents, friends, and community members very proud of the talented students who put on the performance with the assistance of Halifax Regional Arts.

The play was written and directed by drama teacher Becky Lytle.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The best part came as ticket holders arrived and they were provided a drink, and dessert before the fun began.

This was done because of the rearranged schedule as students had another show to do at 8 p.m.

Here are some photos from the show (as taken using an iPhone).

(Healey photo)
(Healey photo)
The mean look. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Two of the performers near the table where Pat and friends was sitting. (Healey photo)
(Healey photo)
(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)
(Healey photo)
(Healey photo)

By Pat Healey

Related Post

News Featured

RCMP warning East Hants residents of counterfeit $20 bills in circulation

Feb 13, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

RCMP reminds residents to secure property as thefts from vehicles reported in Lakeside, Timberlea, and Waverley

Feb 13, 2026 Pat Healey
News Featured

FRABA hosting annual community skate on Heritage Day Monday

Feb 12, 2026 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured

Photos: Cupid on Strike performed by students at Georges P. Vanier

February 13, 2026 Pat Healey
News Featured

RCMP warning East Hants residents of counterfeit $20 bills in circulation

February 13, 2026 Pat Healey
News

Province appoints three judges to Provincial Court

February 13, 2026 Pat Healey
Featured News

RCMP reminds residents to secure property as thefts from vehicles reported in Lakeside, Timberlea, and Waverley

February 13, 2026 Pat Healey