Photos: Cupid on Strike performed by students at Georges P. Vanier

(Healey photo)

FALL RIVER: Mother Nature’s wrath couldn’t even bring heartbreak to the excited and passionate students involved with Cupid on Strike.

Because of school postponements late this week due to the snowstorm, that left organizers and students in a spiral as their planned Dessert Theatre performance that was organized over a couple nights saw all the shows pushed to one day as a result of the storms.

But that didn’t seem to matter as the energy was high right from the get go at the sold out 6 p.m. show on Friday night, and there was no trailing off as the students showcased all their hard work.

In the end, it left the crowd of proud parents, friends, and community members very proud of the talented students who put on the performance with the assistance of Halifax Regional Arts.

The play was written and directed by drama teacher Becky Lytle.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The best part came as ticket holders arrived and they were provided a drink, and dessert before the fun began.

This was done because of the rearranged schedule as students had another show to do at 8 p.m.

Here are some photos from the show (as taken using an iPhone).

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

The mean look. (Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

Two of the performers near the table where Pat and friends was sitting. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

(Healey photo)