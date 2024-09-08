N.S. Liberals: Job protected leave becomes reality in province

HALIFAX: The Nova Scotia Liberals tabled a bill in 2023 that would bring job-protected leave to our province, ensuring Nova Scotians facing serious illness such as cancer will no longer need to worry about having a job to return to after treatment.

The provincial government announced Sept. 5 that they would act on the Liberal bill, expanding job protection from just three days to a total of 26 weeks in Nova Scotia.

“Today is an exciting day for Nova Scotians as job-protected leave finally becomes a reality in our province,” said Opposition Leader Zach Churchill. “The last thing someone going through chemotherapy should have to worry about is whether or not they will have a job to return to.

“This will bring peace of mind to many families across the province while they are going through some of their darkest days.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

A Liberal resolution committing the government to study job protected leave passed with all-party support in November 2023.

“This is an example of what can be achieved when we in government put aside our political differences to do what is best for Nova Scotians,” said Liberal Labour Critic Lorelei Nicoll.

“This move will impact many lives and ensure that people dealing with serious illness have one less thing to worry about in their recovery.”