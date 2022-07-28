N.S. puts Art Gallery project on hold

HALIFAX: Premier Tim Houston announced July 27, that the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia build is on hold.

The project was originally expected to cost about $137 million but a recent independent estimate projected a cost increase of at least $25 million, most likely significantly more, due to rising inflation and increased construction costs.

“We value the arts and want to make sure there is a home for art to be shared and displayed in our province,” said Premier Houston. “But now is not the time.”

The project was originally scheduled to break ground this year on the Halifax waterfront but the project is paused indefinitely.



Quick Facts:

— the art gallery project was announced in April 2019

— the Province committed $70 million, the federal government $30 million and Halifax Regional Municipality $7 million

— the Donald R. Sobey Foundation and the Sobey Foundation pledged $10 million to the project in November 2020