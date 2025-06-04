Nine Mile River man charged in Lunenburg, Shelburne incidents

LUNENBURG COUNTY: A 23-year-old Nine Mile River man is facing multiple charges after fleeing from police in Lunenburg County on May 29.

RCMP said that on May 29, at approximately 11:50 a.m., an officer from Lunenburg County District RCMP observed a grey Honda civic with no license plate on Hwy. 103 near Chester Basin.

“The officer activated his emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver increased speed and did not stop,” said a release.

The release noted the officer deactivated his emergency equipment and did not pursue the vehicle in the interest of public safety.

The vehicle was then observed driving westbound in the eastbound lane of Hwy. 103 near Exit 9 for a short distance.

Additional RCMP officers and the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources air services were engaged.

Through the investigation, officers learned the driver was a man wanted in connection with an ongoing investigation led by Shelburne District RCMP, and that there was a passenger in the vehicle.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., officers located the vehicle parked near Oakland Rd. in Oakland.

Both the driver, 23-year-old Justin Oakley, and youth passenger were outside the vehicle. Officers safely arrested Oakley.

No one was physically injured in the incident.

Oakley has been charged with Flight from Peace Officer and Dangerous Operation in relation to this incident.

He has also been charged with Flight from Peace Officer (two counts), Dangerous Operation and Assault with a Weapon in relation to an incident on May 27 in Barrington Passage, which is being investigated by Shelburne District RCMP.

On May 27, at approximately 8:49 p.m., an officer from Shelburne District RCMP observed a grey Honda civic with no license plate and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle On Highway 330 in Barrington.

“The civic pulled over, but when the officer opened his door to exit his police vehicle, the civic backed up toward the officer then drove away,” said the release.

The officer did not pursue the vehicle in consideration of public safety.

Through the investigation, officers were able to identify the driver as Oakley.

Oakley appeared in Bridgewater Provincial Court on May 30.

He was released on conditions.

Oakley is scheduled to appear again in Bridgewater Provincial Court on July 9.

File # 2025-736441, 2025-727047