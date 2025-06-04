HALIFAX: TRURO/EAST HANTS: Road builders in Nova Scotia showed their true generosity towards the Canadian Mental Health Association Colchester East Hants branch recently, donating almost $140k to the non-profit organization.

At its annual general meeting in January, the N.S. Roabuilders Association raised the money–$137, 705 in total—at the AGM gala they held.

The money was presented by officials from the NSRBA to Susan Henderson, Executive Director Colchester East Hants division of the Canadian Mental Health Association. The presentation took place on May 28.

“This level of generosity is not only overwhelming, but also transformational,” said Henderson. “This level of support goes far beyond financial assistance; it is a powerful affirmation of our mission and the work we are committed to doing every day.”

Among those at the presentation were: Graham Clark – Vice President NSRBA; Andrew Lake – Board Member CMHA; Kim Weir – Board Member CMHA; Annette Glen – NSRBA ( Auction organizer); Susan Henderson – Executive Director CMHA; Mark Underhill – Past President NSRBA; Deborah Slaunwhite- Office Admin NSRBA; and Grant Feltmate – Executive Director NSRBA.

Underhill said as president of NSRBA in 2024, the biggest reward for the position was being able to choose where the funds from our annual auction are donated to.

“Our industry comes together once a year to raise money for a charity of the president’s choice and typically in their community,” he said. “Our industry, like most others, has been seeing and discussing a rise in mental health issues more frequently of late.

“The goal this year was to target a charity that could support community programs to assist in the area where our workforce and their families could see the benefit.”

He said he moved to East Hants in 2011, after being a resident of Colchester County for several years prior to that.

“We see the work that CMHA is doing as a great benefit to the community and a resource for our friends, colleagues, co-workers and their families,”: he said.

“We’re very excited to be able to offer this donation of $137,705.00 to the Colchester East Hants Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.”

Henderson called the donation amazing making for an extraordinary day at CMHA CEH.

“Thanks to this gift, we will expand programming in underserved rural communities like East Hants, helping more individuals understand that they don’t have to struggle alone,” she said.

“Whether at home or at work, support is available – and we are here to walk with them on their mental health journey.”

Henderson said mental health in the workplace matters, too.

“With this funding, we can help foster mentally healthy environments where individuals feel seen, supported and equipped to thrive,” said Henderson. “Because when we invest in mental health, we’re not just supporting individuals – we’re strengthening families, organizations, and entire communities.

“This is how we move people from surviving to thriving, rebuilding lives with confidence, stability, and hope.”