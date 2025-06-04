MAITLAND: An East Hants area motorists learned that they need to slow their roll when driving in a 50 kilometre per hour zone last week.

Sgt. Scott MacRae, with East Hants RCMP, said police issued 25 summary offence tickets in the past week, including one for speeding in the Maitland area.

“One person was stopped for travelling 112 km/hr in a 50km/hr zone in Maitland,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Sgt. MacRae said the driver was issued a Summary ticket and educated about road safety by police.

Among other offence tickets issued were ones for operating an unregistered motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

East Hants RCMP want to remind members of the public that driving in such a manner can result in license suspensions and your vehicle being towed.