Nova Scotians encouraged to be prepared for emergencies

A firefighters helmet sits on a fire truck. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX/EAST HANTS: Emergency Preparedness Week is May 3-9, and Nova Scotians are encouraged to prepare themselves and their household for emergencies.

“Emergencies are becoming more frequent and severe, which makes it even more important to be prepared. No matter the emergency, people need to be ready for evacuations, power outages or damage to their homes,” said Kim Masland, Minister of Emergency Management.

“Before an emergency happens, know your risks, make a plan and discuss it as a family, and build a grab-and-go bag to make sure you’re ready if there’s an evacuation.

“It’s always a good idea to check on your neighbours and ensure they’re also prepared.”



Nova Scotians should be prepared for at least 72 hours without power or running water following an emergency such as a wildfire, hurricane or significant winter storm.

People should have a household emergency kit on hand, as well as access to important personal documents.

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A home emergency kit can be stored in a duffel bag or a plastic bin. It should be easy to access, and include the following items:

– an emergency plan

– at least six litres of water per person (two litres per person, per day)

– canned and dry foods that won’t spoil and can be eaten without cooking

– manual can opener

– first-aid supplies

– at least a three-day supply of prescription medicines

– wind-up or battery-powered flashlight

– wind-up or battery-powered radio

– extra batteries for the flashlight and radio

– money in small bills

– copies of important documents such as driver’s licence, birth certificate, passport, will and insurance papers.



It is also important for people to keep their vehicle’s gas tank full and cell phones fully charged. People with pets may want to include pet food in their emergency kit.

People are also encouraged to connect with their home insurer to understand what their insurance plan covers in the event of damage, such as flooding. Those with special medical considerations (for example, home oxygen) should confirm with their provider what they would need.

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Alert test



As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, a test of the national Alert Ready system will take place on Wednesday, May 6, at 1:55 p.m. Every compatible mobile device in the province will receive the test alert. The alert message will be identified as a test and will not require people to take action.

The Department of Emergency Management sends test alerts twice a year on TV, radio and cellphones.



This alert will also be sent through the NS Alert app. People who have downloaded the app and are connected to an LTE or 5G network will receive two alerts because Alert Ready and NS Alert both work over those network types.

NS Alert app users who are connected to a 3G network or Wi-Fi will receive only one alert because Alert Ready only reaches devices on LTE or 5G.

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Quick Facts:

– Premier Tim Houston proclaimed May 3-9 as Emergency Preparedness Week in Nova Scotia

– hurricane season runs from June to November, with Nova Scotia typically experiencing peak storm activity in late August and September; wildfire risk season is March 15 to October 15

– municipalities are responsible to have an emergency management plan in place and lead the response to events in their areas

– the Nova Scotia Guard, made up of volunteers from across the province, supports communities during and after emergencies; to date, more than 1,800 people have signed up

– daily burn restrictions, which limit when open fires such as brush burning and backyard campfires are allowed, are updated every day at 2 p.m.; the restrictions are in place to help reduce the risk of wildfires



