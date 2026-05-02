From the Cruiser – April 28, 2026

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

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ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 85 calls for service.

The following is some highlighted calls as provided by Const. Kevin MacDermid, with East Hants RCMP.

MVC’s

RCMP responded to three traffic collisions during this reporting period.

Police are looking to identify this suspect. (RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual from a theft from the Elmsdale Superstore.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)

Police file 2026477710.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued 9 Summary Offence Tickets during this period.

This included tickets for speeding, operating a motor vehicle without registration, operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license and driving without insurance.

Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits.

Lorena Vasile. (RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Lorena Vasile.

Vasile is wanted for Theft Under $5000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), you can submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

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