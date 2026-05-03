Big support for Lions Christmas Express food drive from Sobeys Fall River customers

Elizabeth (right) and Marni Tuttle (left) with the Lions Xmas Express hold some of the gift cards donated through customer support from Sobeys Fall River. Pictured is Lovepreet Singh, who was acting manager when the presentation took place. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: Customers at the Fall River Sobeys came through big time during the holidays, helping raise more than $7,000 for a community organization that helps many families during Christmas.

Recently, officials with the Lions Christmas Express were on hand at the Sobeys Fall River where they were presented with gift cards totalling $7,330.11–the amount raised thanks to kindness from customers to the store in the Fall River Plaza.

In December, Sobeys stores across the region invited customers to support local food banks through their Holiday Fundraising Campaign.

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Shoppers in Fall River responded with incredible generosity, making donations at the checkout — with 100% of the funds staying in the community to help address urgent food access needs.

“We just try to do our best to support the community,” said Sobeys Fall River manager Garron Carmichael.

In a separate fundraiser, Sobeys Fall River also ran a fantastic raffle in support of the food drive.

It saw a beautiful gift basket filled with Sobeys products valued at approximately $150 raffled off. Their team sold tickets leading up to the Fall River Christmas tree lighting, where the winning ticket was drawn.

Elizabeth Booth, from the Lions Christmas Express, said thanks to the effort and community support from Sobeys, the raffle raised $566.25 for the food drive.