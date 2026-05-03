MacDonald fields housing, transit concerns at Chamber’s business breakfast

Municipal Affairs Minister John A. MacDonald spoke to business members of the East Hants & Districts Chamber on Friday morning at the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald said hearing directly from local businesses is one of the most important parts of his role.

Speaking during an East Hants & District Chamber of Commerce business breakfast at the Todd Hunter Room in the East Hants Sportsplex on Friday morning, the Minister of Municipal Affairs mixed updates on government priorities with an extended question-and-answer session with the business community.

“I do enjoy coming to this,” MacDonald told attendees.

“What I love here is… I prefer to take questions than talk because most of you know me.”

He spoke about growth happening across East Hants, pointing to developments in natural resources and emerging industries.

“There’s things going on in East Hants that are going to be generational changes,” he said.

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Much of the discussion focused on housing, with business owners saying a lack of affordable options is limiting their ability to hire.

MacDonald acknowledged the concern and admitted he was not aware a provincial secondary suite program had been cancelled.

“I’ll find out what’s going on with it,” he said.

He explained housing is now handled under a different department but stressed the issue remains a priority.

“That’s why… there is a minister that is solely job is housing,” he said.

MacDonald added the province is looking to balance development types.

“We’re not saying we’re done with apartments… but our priority is actually single [units]… up to townhouses,” he said.

Transportation challenges were also raised, particularly for workers commuting from the Halifax area.

MacDonald said a regional transit concept is being explored, though details are still emerging.

“The intent is to be able to kind of… book into transit,” he said, describing a system with transfer points connecting communities.

He added the goal is to make it easier for people to access jobs without needing a car.

“The point [is] making it easier so people can not be driving the cars,” he said.

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MacDonald also highlighted efforts to streamline government processes, including changes to meat inspection rules.

“We’re just removing some of the bureaucracy,” he said, noting inspections will continue under a risk-based system aligned with federal standards.

He also pointed to investments in fire services and other infrastructure as examples of non-partisan improvements.

Throughout the session, MacDonald emphasized accessibility and responsiveness, promising follow-up on issues raised.

“My goal is… to get the answer… quickly,” he said when asked about housing programs.

The breakfast brought together members of the local business community to discuss ongoing challenges and opportunities in East Hants.