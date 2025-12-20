NSP crews restoring power after high winds hit Nova Scotia

The high winds knocked this tree over onto power lines causing an outage in Lower Sackville. (NSP photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: Nova Scotia Power crews continue to work to restore power to customers affected by the high winds that have swept across Nova Scotia.

“Our crews have been working through some challenging conditions with high wind bringing trees and branches into power lines, broken poles and at times, poor visibility,” said Pam Scully-Poirier, Nova Scotia

Power’s Storm Lead.

“We have more than 600 people in the field and hundreds more behind-the-scenes working to restore power safely and as quickly as possible.”

Winds reached more than 110 km an hour in parts of the province overnight, with hurricane force wind gusts (over 120 km an hour) in parts of Cape Breton.

The high winds brought this tree down on power lines and across a nearby road. (NSP photo)

As of 8 o’clock on Dec. 20 roughly 186,000 customers had lost power and more than 90,000 have been restored.

Crews continue to work in communities across Nova Scotia to reconnect the remaining customers.

“We want our customers to know we are doing everything we can to get their power back on,” says Scully-Poirier.

“Along with our crews in the field, we’ll also be using a helicopter to patrol power lines in different parts of the province today to look for damage,” said Scully-Poirier.

Nova Scotia Power opened its Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) Friday afternoon ahead of the storm.

A tree is on some power lines in Lower Sackville. (NSP photo)

The EOC provides a central place to coordinate storm planning and response.

It also works closely with the Nova Scotia Emergency Management Office (EMO). The EOC is staffed with employees from all parts of the company.

Outage Information.

Customers can report outages and get estimated restoration times online at outagemap.nspower.ca or by calling 1-877-428-6004.