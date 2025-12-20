Emergency water main repair underway in Waverley

Water flows from pipes. (Pexels.com photo)

WAVERLEY: Halifax Water crews are on-site undertaking an emergency water main repair near 2383 Waverley Road, Waverley.

Water service may be temporarily shut down in this area. No estimate of service restoration time.

There will be stop-and-go traffic in the work zone.

Experienced traffic control personnel will be on-site to manage traffic flows.

Customers in the area may experience discoloured water during/following this repair. It is recommended that those customers run the COLD water at one faucet until the water runs clear.

To learn more about discoloured water and to report it, please visit www.halifaxwater.ca/discoloured-water.

Motorists should expect delays and use alternate routes.

Motorists are also reminded that speed fines double in work zones.

Halifax Water apologizes for any inconvenience this necessary infrastructure repair work may cause.

To ensure the safety of our communities and our staff, please maintain a safe distance when Halifax Water staff or contractors are working in your area.

