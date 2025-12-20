Provincial partnership key to expanding transit in Fall River: HRM Mayor

The 320 bus from Halifax to the Airport. (Submitted pghoto/Google)

FALL RIVER: Mayor Andy Fillmore said expanding transit service deeper into Fall River remains a priority but will require continued growth in ridership and stronger involvement from the province.

Speaking with The Laker News on Dec. 19 during an interview at Halifax City Hall, Fillmore acknowledged ongoing frustration from Fall River residents and businesses who want bus service extended along Highway 2 into the community, rather than stopping at the top of Perrin Drive.

“This is a conversation I’ve had many times with Halifax Transit,” Fillmore said. “There seem to be a number of reasons given why the transit you’re describing is not happening.”

He said continued population growth in the community could help strengthen the case for expanded service, noting that increased ridership on potential future routes would make transit extensions more viable.

“As the municipality continues to grow and more riders emerge on these future potential routes, that’s going to help make the case,” he said.

Fillmore added that provincial involvement could be a key factor in accelerating transit improvements for Fall River.

He pointed to the Joint Regional Transportation Agency and the Capital Region Transportation Plan released earlier this year as important tools in addressing regional transportation gaps.

“I think one thing that could really help to accelerate this solution is the provincial involvement,” Fillmore said.

“The provincial government is very interested in looking at about a 50-kilometre radius around the city and doing whatever they can to make transit and transportation work better.”

He said improved regional transit is about more than buses alone, emphasizing the need to support commuters, businesses and economic growth across the region.

“That’s commuters, that’s moving goods and services — that keeps the economy going,” Fillmore said.

“It’s moving private automobiles, bicycles, scooters — it’s moving everything.”