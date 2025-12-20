The Laker News

News

Rental Housing Providers N.S. issues statement on Halifax Water rate shock

ByPat Healey

Dec 20, 2025 #Halifax, #Halifax Water, #HRM, #Kevin Russell, #Mayor Andy Fillmore, #N.S., #Premier Tim Houston, #Rental Housing Providers N.S.
A water pipe is pictured. (Pexels.com photo)

HALIFAX: Rental Housing Providers Nova Scotia Executive Director Kevin Russell issued the following statement about today’s decision by the Nova Scotia Regulatory and Appeals Board:

“Make no mistake – today’s decision by the Nova Scotia Regulatory and Appeals Board means that Halifax Water customers will still be paying through the nose.

“While we welcome the decision by the regulator to reduce Halifax Water’s proposed April 1 increase from more than 17% to 7%, the January 1 increase has been approved in principle, which means a significant double digit rate increase is still coming for 2026.  

“Halifax Water customers still don’t know how much a rate shock they’re going to have to pay on New Year’s Day.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Russell continued:

“Rental Housing Providers Nova Scotia proposed a more realistic approach – 5% a year for each of the next five years.  

“Unfortunately, Halifax Water refused to work with us on this proposal.

“With Halifax Water now admitting financial irregularities within the organization, we urge Premier Tim Houston and Mayor Andy Fillmore to meet as soon as possible to develop an action plan to fix Halifax Water.

“We need Halifax Water’s owner – the municipality – and Halifax Water’s legal authority – the provincial government – to intervene and protect customers from this New Year’s Day rate shock.”

By Pat Healey

Related Post

Featured News

Provincial partnership key to expanding transit in Fall River: HRM Mayor

Dec 20, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Patient care to be transformed at Dartmouth General thanks to $5 million gift in honour of Sean O’Regan

Dec 19, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured News

N.S. predicting $1.29B deficit in 2025-26 budget

Dec 19, 2025 Pat Healey

In Case You Missed

Featured News

Provincial partnership key to expanding transit in Fall River: HRM Mayor

December 20, 2025 Pat Healey
Holiday Greetings 2025

Holiday Greetings Video: East Hants Senior Penguins

December 20, 2025 Pat Healey
News

Rental Housing Providers N.S. issues statement on Halifax Water rate shock

December 20, 2025 Pat Healey
Featured Sports

“We’re ready for that.” Fillmore sees Halifax as expansion city for PWHL

December 20, 2025 Pat Healey