Rental Housing Providers N.S. issues statement on Halifax Water rate shock

HALIFAX: Rental Housing Providers Nova Scotia Executive Director Kevin Russell issued the following statement about today’s decision by the Nova Scotia Regulatory and Appeals Board:



“Make no mistake – today’s decision by the Nova Scotia Regulatory and Appeals Board means that Halifax Water customers will still be paying through the nose.

“While we welcome the decision by the regulator to reduce Halifax Water’s proposed April 1 increase from more than 17% to 7%, the January 1 increase has been approved in principle, which means a significant double digit rate increase is still coming for 2026.

“Halifax Water customers still don’t know how much a rate shock they’re going to have to pay on New Year’s Day.

Russell continued:

“Rental Housing Providers Nova Scotia proposed a more realistic approach – 5% a year for each of the next five years.

“Unfortunately, Halifax Water refused to work with us on this proposal.



“With Halifax Water now admitting financial irregularities within the organization, we urge Premier Tim Houston and Mayor Andy Fillmore to meet as soon as possible to develop an action plan to fix Halifax Water.



“We need Halifax Water’s owner – the municipality – and Halifax Water’s legal authority – the provincial government – to intervene and protect customers from this New Year’s Day rate shock.”