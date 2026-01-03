PHOTOS: Hitting the ice over the holidays in honour of Braeden

Two of Braeden Bannister's best friends stand with their sticks after the annual Holiday scrimmage game put on in memory of their friend. The final score was 22-16 (fitting since Braeden's jersey was 22). (Healey photo)

LANTZ: A young hockey player gone to soon continues to be remembered and honoured every holiday season.

Friends of Braeden Bannister and those who knew him always jump at the opportunity to lace up the skates and hit the ice at the Keith Miller Arena in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz.

The players come together to have a scrimmage game of the sport they love.

And fittingly on this night the final score was 22-16, with 22 being the jersey number Braeden wore with the East Hants Minor Hockey Association.

The night is put on by the Braeden Bannister Memorial Fund.

Some examples of what the memorial fund supports are:

Providing funding for children to play the sport they love.

Giving Bursaries to high school graduating students.

Placing AED’s in schools.

Donating to local food banks

Upgrading sport fields.

Here are some photos from the scrimmage game:

Group shot of the participants for this year. (Healey photo)

Racing up the ice with the puck. (Healey photo)

