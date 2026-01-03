Matinee wrestling show coming to Mount Uniacke

Maddison Miles will battle Max Power at the wrestling event. (Submitted photo)

MOUNT UNIACKE: Pro Wrestling is returning to Mount Uniacke in a couple of months.

The family-friendly pro wrestling matinee will occur on March 22 at the Uniacke & District Fire hall in Mount Uniacke. Doors will open at 1:30 p.m. with a 2 p.m. bell time.

The event will be headlined by a Royal Rumble.

On the card will be a first time ever match as Maddison Miles will take to the ring against Max Power, with the winner getting to enter the Rumble as the last wrestler.

The loser enters as the first wrestler.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Other wrestlers expected (card subject to change) include Rudy Lockhart, Chip Chambers, and more.

Organizers thanked East Hants Councilor Michael Perry for the Community Support!

Tickets are on sale now.

Get your tickets at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/live-pro-wrestling-mount-uniackes-royal-rumble-tickets-1978672804623

The wrestling shows poster. (Submitted photo)