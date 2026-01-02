From the Cruiser – Dec. 27, 2025

RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 115 calls for service.

The following are highlights of some of the calls as provided by Sgt. Scott MacRae.

RCMP is looking to identify this suspect. (RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual.

It is in relation to a theft from the Elmsdale Shoppers Drug Mart.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File 20251865207.

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued three Summary Offence Tickets during this period, including tickets for speeding, and Off-Road Vehicle Act Offences.

Thirteen traffic collisions- residents of East Hants should reduce speed and pay attention to the road/road conditions as the weather gets worse in the winter months.

THEFT

East Hants RCMP are investigating theft of siding from a residence.

The incident took place in East Uniacke.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Crimestoppers.

East Hants Most Wanted

Jillian Denny. (RCMP photo)

This week East Hants District RCMP’s most wanted is Jillian Denny.

She is wanted for Failing to Appear in relation to Possession of Stolen Property and Theft Under $5000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by: