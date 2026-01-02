The Laker News

Sports East Hants

An interview with a Jr B Penguin

ByPat Healey

Jan 2, 2026 #Chris Caissie, #East Hants, #East Hants Bitars Ristorante Penguins, #East Hants Minor Hockey, #EHMHA, #Jr B Pens, #Lantz, #mini Penguin interview, #NSJHL, #Rhett Harvey
Rhett interviewed Chris. (Submitted photo)

LANTZ: The following is a special being done in partnership with an East Hants Minor Hockey team whose players will interview various players on the East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins.

Mini Penguin Interviewer: Rhett Harvey (EHMHA U7-1)

Jr. B Penguin: Chris Cassie (Alternate Captain)

Question 1: Is Dad (Aaron Harvey) a good hockey coach?

Answer: Yes he is a very good hockey coach, he loves to get us fired up before the games and talks about you a lot, he says your a good player.

Question 2: Why aren’t there any players on the ice?

Answer: The Zamboni is getting the ice ready for us to go out there, maybe you’ll be out there someday.

Question 3: What’s this ice name?

Answer: The Igloo

Thanks Rhett and Chris for doing this! Watch for more in the coming weeks.

