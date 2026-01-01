PHOTOS: Kings Hockey Club hosts inaugural Alumni Game

The shot by a Team Maroon player hits the goal post behind the goalie and rebounds out as seen in the photo. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Kings Hockey Club held their inaugural Alumni Game at the Sackville Arena.

It was a very entertaining game which saw some pretty good hits made and lots of high action skating and passing as the Burgundy team came back to grab the victory.

The event also saw a get together of the players parents in the upper level at the Arena.

Players on Team Burgundy included: Nolan McLauchlan; Josh Hollett; Anderson Keats; Cam Urquhart; Nic MacIntyre; Braden Martin; Jace MacLean; Jackson Orchard; Cole Elliott; Cole Faulkner; Will Lindsay; Zach Jenkins; on defence it was Josh Nicholson; Gabe Woolover; Nik Mokriakov; Jack Broderick; Morgan WHite; Logan Saulnier; and Josh Broderick.

Team White included: East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins prospect Theo Stapleton; Chase Munden; Darius Peh; Cambellton Tigers Jr A forward Liam Duquette; Will Elliott; Marco Langille; Kyle Blackwood; Nate Powell; Joel Verge; Dylan Probert; James Martin; on the blueline it was Gavin Graves; Jaden Duncan; Ethan Hiscott; Donovan Jay; Max Blackwood; Carter Morrison; Tucker Hayse; and Carter Shay.

Windsor Junction’s Conor Blackwood was between the pipes for Team White.

Here are some game action photos as snapped by The Laker News.

(Healey photo)

A player avoids getting tripped by a falling opposing player. (Healey photo)

A player skates with the puck trying to get a pass through. (Healey photo)

A Team White player comes off the ice after the second period. (Healey photo)

A Team White player races up the ice near the boards. (Healey photo)

(Healey photo)

Team Burgundy celebrates a goal. (Healey photo)

Jackson Orchard is interviewed. (Healey photo)

Kings Hockey players. (Healey photo)

A Team Burgundy player looks to deke out a Team White defender. (Healey photo)

The coaches on one of the teams. (Healey photo)

Nolan McLauchlan kicks out the puck after making a stop on a shot on goal. (Heakey photo)

Some Kings Alum happy to take part in the game. (Healey photo)

A Team White player gets low to get around a Team Burgundy player during the game. (Healey photo)

Heading to the dressing room for the intermission. (Healey photo)

A Team White player tries to catch a speedy Team Burgundy player during game play. (Healey photo)