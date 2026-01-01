PHOTOS: Kings Hockey Club hosts inaugural Alumni Game

LOWER SACKVILLE: The Kings Hockey Club held their inaugural Alumni Game at the Sackville Arena.
It was a very entertaining game which saw some pretty good hits made and lots of high action skating and passing as the Burgundy team came back to grab the victory.
The event also saw a get together of the players parents in the upper level at the Arena.
Players on Team Burgundy included: Nolan McLauchlan; Josh Hollett; Anderson Keats; Cam Urquhart; Nic MacIntyre; Braden Martin; Jace MacLean; Jackson Orchard; Cole Elliott; Cole Faulkner; Will Lindsay; Zach Jenkins; on defence it was Josh Nicholson; Gabe Woolover; Nik Mokriakov; Jack Broderick; Morgan WHite; Logan Saulnier; and Josh Broderick.
Team White included: East Hants Bitar’s Ristorante Penguins prospect Theo Stapleton; Chase Munden; Darius Peh; Cambellton Tigers Jr A forward Liam Duquette; Will Elliott; Marco Langille; Kyle Blackwood; Nate Powell; Joel Verge; Dylan Probert; James Martin; on the blueline it was Gavin Graves; Jaden Duncan; Ethan Hiscott; Donovan Jay; Max Blackwood; Carter Morrison; Tucker Hayse; and Carter Shay.
Windsor Junction’s Conor Blackwood was between the pipes for Team White.
Here are some game action photos as snapped by The Laker News.
