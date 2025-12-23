Turner’s performance leads U-15 Rangers to hard-fought victory before holiday break

Carter Hubley of The Rangers tries to move around a loose stick as he is closely watched by a Hurricane player. (Healey photo)

LANTZ: Five goals over the final two periods paced the Rangers Hockey Club to a victory over the Western Hurricanes in N.S. U-15 Major hockey elague play.

The game was the final one before the holiday rbeak for both teams.

It was played in the Keith Miller Arena at the East Hnats Sportsplex in Lantz.

The contest was back and forth as both teams traded goals in the second period to end up tied 3-3, but the Rangers led overall 4-3 as they had scored in the first period.

Jack Kendell celebrates his goal for the Rangers on Sunday afternoon in Lantz. (Healey photo)

Leading the home squad was Rylan Turner with a goal and two assists.

Alsos coring tallies were Liam Dufour; Rylan Cooper; Jack Kendell; Ethan GooGoo; and Maverick LeBlanc.

Assists were credited to Jake Wilmot with two, while GooGoo; LeBlanc; and Landon Harvieux each contributed one assist apiece.

Jorja Murray-Chapman earned the goaltending win in the game, stopping 24 of 28 pucks sent her way.

The Rangers fired 45 shots on Marcus Tanner in the Hurricanes net.

Jorja Murray-Chapman makes a save during game play. (Healey photo)

Maverick LeBlanc keeps in close contact with a Hurricanes player. (Healey photo)

Rylan Turner of the Rangers no. 44 tries to position his big body in front of the Hurricane net to create a scoring opportunity. (Healey photo)

The Rangers’ Dailyn Findlay-Howe puts on the jets to get up the ice with the puck. (Healey photo)

Ethan GooGoo carries the puck towards the Hurricanes net in game action. (Healey photo)

Jack Kendell is bodied by a Hurricane player but maintains control of the puck as he tries to set up a scoring chance. (Healey photo)