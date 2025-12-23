Senior Penguins head into holidays with another big NSSHL victory

The Pens celebrate a goal. (Healey photo)

ANTIGONISH: Three goals in the third period broke open a close game, and the East Hants Senior Penguins head into the Christmas break with a 6-3 victory.

The N.S. Senior Hockey League game was played against the Antigonish Bulldogs in Antigonish.

East Hants finishes the pre-holiday portion of their schedule sitting at 8-0-0-1 (won-loss-tie-overtime/shootout loss) to be first in the four-team Northumberland division.

The Pens have scored 61 goals and given up just 31.

Cedric Ralph led the offensive attack for the Pens with two goals.

Also scoring for the Pens, who were playing a little short-staff on this game day, was Makail Parker; Ryan Daley; Regan Spears; and Riley Spears, all with one goal apiece.

Assists went to Tyler Noseworthy with three helpers, while Connor Rogers and Andrew Shewfelt each had two assists apiece.

Daley and Parker each contributed one assist each.

Bryan Gillis turned away 30 of 33 shots he faced to get another win between the pipes.

East Hants is back in action out of the Christmas break on Jan. 2 when the Bulldogs pay a visit to the Igloo for a 7:30 p.m. puck drop.