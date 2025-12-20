“We’re ready for that.” Fillmore sees Halifax as expansion city for PWHL

The Montreal Victoire celebrate a goal during the PWHL Takeover Tour game at Scotiabank Centre. Mayor Andy Fillmore said that Halifax is ready to host its own team in the league. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX: The electric atmosphere surrounding recent professional women’s hockey league games at the Scotiabank Centre shows Halifax may be ready to support a permanent team.

Speaking with The Laker News during an interview at Halifax City Hall on Dec. 19, Mayor Andy Fillmore said the crowd response and economic spin-offs from the game made a strong case for Halifax as a future expansion city.

“Oh my word — absolutely,” Fillmore said when asked if he would support having a team.

“The crowd were on their feet. The energy was electric.”

Fillmore said he was struck not only by the enthusiasm inside the arena, but also by the diversity of the crowd and the way players fed off the atmosphere.

“The crowd was so diverse. The players had a ball. They were responding to the crowd,” he said.

“The restaurants were full. It was an energy inside the Scotiabank Centre that I haven’t seen in a while.”

He said those factors point to strong community support and broader economic benefits, calling the possibility of a professional women’s hockey team in Halifax “a great dream” worth working toward.

“I think the answer is yes. We’re ready for that,” he said.

The mayor noted, however, that landing a permanent team would require meeting key infrastructure and logistical requirements, including adequate practice ice, hotel capacity, and transportation connections.

“We have to be able to show that we’ve got good practice ice for them practice ice where they can have access to it when they need it,” he said.

“We have to be able to show that there are enough hotel rooms, that there are flights in and out and all that kind of thing.”

He said Halifax is well positioned on those fronts and believes the city would be a strong candidate if expansion opportunities arise.

“I think we’d be a great expansion city,” he said.

Fillmore also described the recent game as an important test, suggesting the league is closely watching Halifax’s response.

“I think they put their toe in the water, and they will again in January,” he said. “I think they found the water very warm and delightful, so that’s a good sign.”

Ultimately, Fillmore said continued public enthusiasm will be a key factor in determining what happens next.

“As long as residents continue to show their excitement and support, that bodes well,” he said