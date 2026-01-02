PHOTOS: New Year’s Day Levees in Wellington, LWF Hall Fall River

Revellers continued the New Year's celebration at the Wellington Fletchers Lake Station House at the Levee. (Healey photo)

FALL RIVER/WELLINGTON: Local residents kicked off 2026 at a pair of New Year’s Day Levees.

The two Levees that we attended and covered were at the Wellington Fletchers Lake Station House and LWF Hall in Fall River.

In Fall River, the Lions Wings were on the menu for the jam packed crowd at the hall who were entertained by St. Andrews Fire.

At Wellington, it was a good get together of neighbours and friends who had Brennan MacDonald perform on stage as one of the acts.

Check out most of the photos that our Pat Healey snapped:

(Submitted photo)

St. Andrews Fire at the LWF Hall. (Healey photo)

The crowd chit chat amongst themselves before the entertainment began. (Healey photo)

Two women grab some of the food available in Wellington. (Healey photo)

Wings are ordered. (Healey photo)

It was a big crowd at the LWF Hall. (Healey photo)

Drinks to ring in the New Year. (Healey photo)

St. Andrews Fire guitarist plays. (Healey photo)

All smiles when there’s wings involved (and beer too). (Healey photo)

Lots of locals came out. (Healey photo)