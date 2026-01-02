PHOTOS: New Year’s Day Levees in Wellington, LWF Hall Fall River

FALL RIVER/WELLINGTON: Local residents kicked off 2026 at a pair of New Year’s Day Levees.
The two Levees that we attended and covered were at the Wellington Fletchers Lake Station House and LWF Hall in Fall River.
In Fall River, the Lions Wings were on the menu for the jam packed crowd at the hall who were entertained by St. Andrews Fire.
At Wellington, it was a good get together of neighbours and friends who had Brennan MacDonald perform on stage as one of the acts.
Check out most of the photos that our Pat Healey snapped:
