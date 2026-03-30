PHOTOS/VIDEO: Fun, fun, fun at the Easter Eggstravaganza at the Sportsplex

There was lots of fun to be had at the Easter Eggstravaganza put on by The McCcooeye Group and The Mortgage Group at the Fieldhouse Dome in Lantz. (Dagley Media photo)

LANTZ: The crowd came out for the third annual Easter Eggstravaganza at the Fieldhouse Dome in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on Saturday morning.

The annual event, put on for the community to enjoy, was organized by The McCooeye Group and Sheila Bianchi of The Mortgage Group, along with the support of many businesses.

There were bouncy castles, games on the second field for the younger kids, face painting, prize giveaways, and the Easter Bunny.

The Laker News stopped by and took in the sights and sounds for our video story.

VIDEO STORY:

Video by Matt Dagley of Dagley Media

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Facepainting. (Dagley Media photo)

The Easter Bunny says hi to a young kid. (Dagley Media photo)

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The bouncy castles were very popular. (Dagley Media photo)

The businesses that made the event possible. (Dagley Media photo)

Fun fun fun at the Easter Eggstravaganza. (Dagley Media photo)