PHOTOS/VIDEO: Fun, fun, fun at the Easter Eggstravaganza at the Sportsplex

LANTZ: The crowd came out for the third annual Easter Eggstravaganza at the Fieldhouse Dome in the East Hants Sportsplex in Lantz on Saturday morning.
The annual event, put on for the community to enjoy, was organized by The McCooeye Group and Sheila Bianchi of The Mortgage Group, along with the support of many businesses.
There were bouncy castles, games on the second field for the younger kids, face painting, prize giveaways, and the Easter Bunny.
The Laker News stopped by and took in the sights and sounds for our video story.
VIDEO STORY:
Video by Matt Dagley of Dagley Media
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