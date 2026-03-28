Keloose schedule gets rework to help improve flow of fun weekend

Bouncy castles on Kids Day at Keloose 2024. (Dagley Media photo)

WINDSOR JUNCTION: The Keloose 2026 weekend is getting a bit of a jolt.

The volunteer committee has announced while winter is just ending, they’re hard at work for a late summer event that is always a yearly tradition in the Fall River area.

Keloose 2026 will take place Aug. 14-16 with events throughout Fall River and at the Windsor Junction Community Centre, capped off by music and fireworks on AUg. 16.

The committee has decided to rearrange the schedule to help the weekend of fun flow better.

Organizers are hoping the improved flow will be better for those attending.

“We hope to see you there,” said organizers of the event.

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New for 2026 is:

Ball tournament at WJCC on Friday night and Saturday.

Kids Dance/Movie Night on Friday night at WJCC

Moved to Saturday:

Keloose skate jam at the Gordon R. Snow Community Centre.

Pancake breakfast, community craft market, adult dance at LWF Hall, 843 Fall River Road

Moved to Sunday

Kids Parade from Fall River School of Performing Arts; Family Funday with all rides, bounce castles, food trucks, music and fireworks over Third Lake after dusk. All at WJCC.

“We will have fully confirmed details as the summer approaches,” said organizers.

“We can’t wait to see the sun and all of our friends from the community.”