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From the Cruiser – March 27, 2026

ByPat Healey

Mar 30, 2026 #assault, #East Hants, #From the Cruiser, #mvc, #RCMP, #speeding, #theft
RCMP's From the Cruiser. (Healey photo)

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ENFIELD: Over the past week, officers with East Hants RCMP responded to 94 calls for service.

The following was provided by Const. Kevin MacDermid of East Hants RCMP.

Traffic

Police responded to one motor vehicle collision during this period.

They also nabbed one impaired driver.

(RCMP photo)

Request to Identify

East Hants RCMP are looking to identify the following individual.

It is in relation to a theft from the Elmsdale Superstore.

Anyone with information can report to the East Hants RCMP at (902)883-7077 or to Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477(T.I.P.S.) or crimestoppers.ca.

File 2026375765

Traffic Offences

East Hants RCMP issued seven Summary Offence Tickets during this period.

This included tickets for speeding, failing to signal, operating an unregistered vehicle, and displaying a number plate issued for another vehicle.

(RCMP photo)

East Hants Most Wanted

This week East Hants RCMP’s most wanted is Eric Flemming.

Flemming is wanted for failing to appear in relation to Sexual Assault  and Assault Charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

From the Cruiser is brought to you by:

By Pat Healey

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