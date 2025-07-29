Photos/Video: Nine and Dine golf tournament takes to the green at Oakfield

OAKFIELD: It was a great afternoon of golf at the second annual Nine & Dine golf tournament.
The event is organized by the East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce.
Monies raised through sponsorship and registration by teams are used to help the Chamber do its work and put on workshops throughout the year.
Many local businesses formed teams to take to the greens at Oakfield Golf & Country Club on this beautiful sunny July 24 day.
The Laker News stopped by to check things out before the golfing began.
Our Pat Healey even gave it a try.
Video sponsored by Nine Locks Brewing.
Video by Matt Dagley
