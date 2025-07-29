The Laker News

Photos/Video: Nine and Dine golf tournament takes to the green at Oakfield

ByPat Healey

Jul 29, 2025 #East Hants, #East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce, #East Hants Chamber, #Enfield, #Nine & Dine Golf tournament, #Oakfield Golf & Country Club
Golfers wave to the camera as they head out on the course at the tournament. (Dagley Media photo)

OAKFIELD: It was a great afternoon of golf at the second annual Nine & Dine golf tournament.

The event is organized by the East Hants & Districts Chamber of Commerce.

Monies raised through sponsorship and registration by teams are used to help the Chamber do its work and put on workshops throughout the year.

Many local businesses formed teams to take to the greens at Oakfield Golf & Country Club on this beautiful sunny July 24 day.

The Laker News stopped by to check things out before the golfing began.

Our Pat Healey even gave it a try.

Video sponsored by Nine Locks Brewing.

Video by Matt Dagley

YouTube player

Tracey Williams from the Chamber is interviewed by Pat about the tournament. (Dagley Media photo)
(Dagley Media photo)
Pat Healey and Karen Duncan with the Chamber give the thumbs up to Pat trying to play golf. (Dagley Media photo)

Pat Healey makes his putt at the golf tournament. (Dagley Media photo)
Pat celebrates his putt going in after three putts. (Dagley Media photo)

