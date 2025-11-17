The Laker News

Police charge man for flight from police, assaulting an officer

Nov 17, 2025 #assaulting an officer, #flight from police, #Halifax, #Halifax Regional Police, #HRP, #McDonald's
Halifax Regional Police car. (Photo: Sean DeWitt, Waterfront Media).

HALIFAX: On November 15 at approximately 11:40 p.m., an officer observed a vehicle in the McDonald’s parking lot, located at 10 Peakview Way in Halifax, with a license plate not associated to any vehicle.

The officer conducted a traffic stop and approached the driver.

When asked for driver identification and vehicle documents, the driver reversed the vehicle, then attempted to drive away.

“The driver was directed to stop but continued to flee and struck the officer with the vehicle,” a spokesperson said in a release.

The vehicle left the area at a high rate of speed. The officer briefly followed the vehicle out Highway 102 but terminated the pursuit for safety concerns.

On November 16, at approximately 8:30 a.m., officers located and arrested the driver without further incident. The investigation is ongoing.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, is scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of:

  • Flight from peace officer
  • Dangerous operation of a conveyance
  • Assault a peace officer
  • Assault with a weapon

File # 25-166049

