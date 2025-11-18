Province announces funding to protect first Acadian Cemetery, replica chapel from climate change

Major's Point Historic Site / Site historique Pointe-à-Major (2023) (Matt Dagley photo)

DIGBY COUNTY: The province’s first Acadian cemetery and its replica chapel will be preserved and protected from the impacts of climate change with funding from the province.

Société historique acadienne de la Baie Sainte-Marie is receiving $112,502 to improve drainage, increase durability and minimize flooding impacts on the Majors Point Acadian cemetery and chapel in Belliveau Cove, Digby County.

“The Acadian cemetery and chapel hold significant historical value to Acadians in the Clare region,” said Timothy Halman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change.

“By funding drainage improvements and flood resilience measures, we’re protecting this historic cemetery and chapel from climate change impacts. It’s about honouring our heritage while preparing for the future.”

The project also includes a new wheelchair ramp, larger door and natural plants and trees for carbon capture that will encourage more people to visit.



The Majors Point Historic Site commemorates the arrival of a group of Acadians fleeing the expulsion in 1755.



The investment is through the government’s Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund.

Quotes:

“We are truly appreciative for the funding for this project to help us reach its completion, ensuring the preservation of our historical site for generations to come.”

— Alvina LeBlanc, volunteer, Société historique acadienne de la Baie Sainte-Marie



“The Majors Point Acadian cemetery and chapel are an important part of our Acadian heritage.

“We’re proud to support a project that protects this historic site from the impacts of climate change while preserving it for future generations.

“It’s a great example of what we can achieve when we work together.”

— Yvon LeBlanc, Warden, Municipality of Clare

“A Nova Scotia heritage landmark is becoming more sustainable and resilient thanks to the Société historique acadienne de la Baie Sainte-Marie.

By undertaking vital site improvements to manage drainage and reduce flood risks, they are protecting the first Acadian cemetery and chapel in Nova Scotia.

“Their work strengthens both the land and the legacy it holds, reflecting a deep commitment to climate resilience and the preservation of cultural history.”

— Juanita Spencer, CEO, Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities



Quick Facts:

– the government created the Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund in 2021 as part of the Environmental Goals and Climate Change Reduction Act, its legislated commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, respond to climate change, transform how Nova Scotians produce and use energy, make homes and buildings energy efficient, and more

– the program provides grants to municipalities, non-profit and community organizations, post-secondary institutions and Mi’kmaw communities to help them respond to andprepare for climate change impacts, and to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

– the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities was selected through a request for proposals process to develop and administer the Sustainable Communities Challenge Fund on behalf of the government

– since launching in 2022, about $11.1 million in funding has been invested

– the Province’s accessibility strategy, Access by Design 2030, outlines how the government will enable an accessible province by providing people with disabilities equitable access to programs, services, information and infrastructure