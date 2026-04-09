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Police charge man with firearms offences, public mischief after false report

ByPat Healey

Apr 9, 2026 #Cole Harbour, #false report, #firearms, #HRP, #Lower Sackville, #public mishief, #RCMP
An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division has charged a man with firearms offences and public mischief after an investigation determined he made a false report.

On November 13, at approximately 3:45 a.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment and EHS responded to a report of an injured man in the parking lot of a business in the 0-100 block of Forest Hill Pkwy. 

Upon arrival, officers were told by the man that he had been shot. 

Officers provided first aid until EHS arrived and transported the 31-year-old man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

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A search warrant was later executed at the man’s residence on Hugh Allen Dr. in Cole Harbour.  

Police seized a semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a quantity of cash. 

On April 3, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Walker Ave., in Lower Sackville, in relation to the ongoing investigation. 

The same 31-year-old man, along with a 28-year-old woman, were arrested. 

Police seized a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition from the property. 

The woman was released pending a scheduled court appearance in Dartmouth Provincial Court.

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Kyler David Benight has been charged with:

  • Careless Use of Firearm (three counts)
  • Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (three counts)
  • Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (three counts)
  • Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (three counts)
  • Possession of a Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (two counts)
  • Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition (three counts)
  • Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Commission of an Offence (three counts)
  • Public Mischief
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

Benight remains in custody and was scheduled to have an appearance in Dartmouth Provincial Court on April 9.

File #: 25-164433, 26-51548

By Pat Healey

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