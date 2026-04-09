Police charge man with firearms offences, public mischief after false report

An RCMP cruiser at headquarters in Dartmouth. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: The RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division has charged a man with firearms offences and public mischief after an investigation determined he made a false report.

On November 13, at approximately 3:45 a.m., RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment and EHS responded to a report of an injured man in the parking lot of a business in the 0-100 block of Forest Hill Pkwy.

Upon arrival, officers were told by the man that he had been shot.

Officers provided first aid until EHS arrived and transported the 31-year-old man to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

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A search warrant was later executed at the man’s residence on Hugh Allen Dr. in Cole Harbour.

Police seized a semi-automatic handgun, ammunition, cocaine, drug paraphernalia and a quantity of cash.

On April 3, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the RCMP/HRP Integrated Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant at a home in the 100 block of Walker Ave., in Lower Sackville, in relation to the ongoing investigation.

The same 31-year-old man, along with a 28-year-old woman, were arrested.

Police seized a semi-automatic rifle and ammunition from the property.

The woman was released pending a scheduled court appearance in Dartmouth Provincial Court.

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Kyler David Benight has been charged with:

Careless Use of Firearm (three counts)

Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose (three counts)

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (three counts)

Possession of Firearm Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (three counts)

Possession of a Weapon Knowing its Possession is Unauthorized (two counts)

Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition (three counts)

Possession of a Weapon Obtained by Commission of an Offence (three counts)

Public Mischief

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (cocaine)

Benight remains in custody and was scheduled to have an appearance in Dartmouth Provincial Court on April 9.

File #: 25-164433, 26-51548