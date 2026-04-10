Colchester County RCMP charges Truro man for impaired driving, other offences

A replica firearm that was seized during the stop. (RCMP photo)

STEWIACKE: Colchester County District RCMP has charged an 187-year-old Truro man with multiple offences, including impaired and dangerous operation, after calls from concerned community members.

On April 7, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Colchester County District RCMP received multiple calls about unsafe driving involving a black Honda Civic in Stewiacke.

The vehicle was stopping on the road, doing burnouts, driving with its doors open, and driving on the wrong side of the roadway.

Officers attended the area to conduct patrols. At approximately 6:25 p.m., they located the vehicle in the parking lot of a gas station on Hwy. 2 in Brookfield and completed a traffic stop.

The driver displayed signs of impairment and was safely arrested. He was transported to the RCMP detachment where he provided breath samples that registered 140 mg% and 120 mg%.

During a search of the driver and vehicle, officers located cannabis and a replica firearm.

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Brent Ramsay, 18, of Truro, is charged with:

Impaired Operation

Impaired Operation Over 80 mg%

Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

He was also issued a Summary Offence Ticket under the provincial Cannabis Control Act.

Ramsay was released pending a court appearance scheduled for June 24 at Truro Provincial Court.

Colchester County District RCMP thanks the public for reporting the incidents and providing detailed information about the vehicle’s location.

To report a suspected impaired driver, call 911.

File #: 2026-449301, 2026-449310, 2026-449310, 2026-449370, 2026-449845