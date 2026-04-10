Expect traffic delays week on Sackville Drive for roadwork, HRM says

Traffic advisories in N.S. (Google photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: HRM is advising motorists to expect delays in their travels next week in Lower Sackville.

In a PSA, the municipality said there will be roadwork near 361 Sackville Drive in Lower Sackville between 7 a.m. on April 13 to 5 p.m. daily until April 17.

They say this work is to facilitate underground utility service connections in the area.

A lane reduction will be in place.

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Two-way traffic will be maintained with one eastbound lane and two westbound lanes remaining open while this work is underway.

Drivers should expect delays and are asked to use alternative routes where possible.

The sidewalk in front of 361 Sackville Drive will be closed.

There will be a marked pedestrian detour in place while this work is underway.