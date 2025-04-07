Police hear feedback from Hants North residents on policing

KENNETCOOK: East Hants RCMP hosted a town hall meeting on March 25 for residents in the Hants North area to provide feedback on policing.

While there was that opportunity, officers with the detachment also provided a couple of presentations to the approximately 25 people on hand.

The town hall was held at the Kennetcook Fire Hall.

Several Municipality of East Hants councillors were in attendance.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Conducting the presentations from East Hants RCMP were East Hants District Commander S/Sgt. Mike Balmaceda, RCMP East Hants District Operations Commander Sgt. Scott MacRae, NS RCMP Body Worn Camera Coordinator Jami Smith, and RCMP NS Citizens on Patrol Coordinator Loring Day.

The topics that were presented included:

Policing Operations/Functions and resourcing in East Hants

Overview on Body Worn Cameras

Citizens On Patrol function and roll out to rural areas

All presenters fielded questions from the attendees.

A good crowd was on hand at the RCMP town hall in Kennetcook. (Submitted photo)

ADVERTISEMENT:

The RCMP town hall meetings are part of the detachment’s commitment to community engagement.

This particular Town Hall provided an opportunity for one of the community youth members to meet and make friends with two of East Hants Detachment Members.

The youngster got to hang out with Const. Mike Woolcock and Const. Myatt and try on some police equipment.