Police investigating impaired-driving related fatal collision in Digby area

DIGBY COUNTY: RCMP officers in Digby are investigating a fatal head-on collision that occurred in Ashmore.

On February 8, at approximately 9:15 p.m., RCMP, EHS and fire services responded to a report of a collision on Hwy. 101.

An eastbound Volkswagen Atlas and a westbound Toyota Corolla collided in the 5800 block of the roadway.

The driver of the Toyota, a 45-year-old man from the Weymouth area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger in the Toyota was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger in the Volkswagen was also transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

He was located shortly afterward inside a nearby, unoccupied travel trailer, where he showed signs of impairment and was arrested.



The man was transported to the Digby RCMP Detachment, where he provided a breath sample that registered 150mg%. He refused to provide a second sample.

Jonathan Ryan Preuss, 45, from Bridgetown, has been charged with:

Impaired Driving Causing Death

Failure to Comply with Demand after Accident Resulting in Death

Failure to Stop After Accident Resulting in Death

Unlawfully in a Dwelling

More charges are anticipated.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the location of the collision.

The investigation is ongoing with support of the Medical Examiner Service.

Preuss appeared in Digby Provincial Court on February 9.

He was released by the courts on conditions and is due to reappear on February 11.

Anyone with information or dashcam video of the collision is asked to contact the Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579.

To remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips app.

