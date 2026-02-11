Strong cross-level collaboration between Wozney, Gillis, Clark benefitting Lower Sackville

Sackville-Cobequid NDP MLA Paul Wozney said strong collaboration between he, the councillor, and MP are helping Lower Sackville residents out. (Healey photo)

LOWER SACKVILLE: In Lower Sackville, residents are seeing a refreshing example of elected officials putting people first by working closely across different levels of government, even when they represent different parties or jurisdictions.

Sackville-Cobequid NDP MLA Paul Wozney, Halifax Regional Councillor Billy Gillis (District 15 – Lower Sackville/Beaver Bank), and Sackville—Bedford—Preston Liberal MP Braedon Clark maintain open lines of communication to ensure local concerns reach the right decision-makers and get addressed effectively.

In a recent interview with The Laker News at his constituency office, Wozney described the dynamic as positive and productive.

“My experience with both of them has been wonderful,” he said.

He praised Gillis, who is non-partisan at the municipal level, for respecting the tradition of community-centered representation in Sackville, noting past MLAs like John Holm, Dave Wilson, and Steve Craig who worked across party lines.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Wozney highlighted Clark’s accessibility:

“When I call him, he picks up the phone and vice versa.”

The three focus on directing constituents to the appropriate level of government rather than passing the buck, ensuring issues get honest attention and action.

This collaboration has already delivered results.

Wozney pointed to the recent $1.3-million federal investment for solar panels on the Sackville Arena roof, announced by MP Clark.

The funding, which will offset about $14,000 in monthly utility costs, supports lower ice rental fees for hockey, ringette, and skating while freeing up funds for arena repairs, such as replacing boards this spring.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Wozney credited ongoing dialogue for helping amplify local needs and secure such wins.

“It’s about helping people get the right help at the right level,” he explained.

“When you know the people you send their way are going to get an honest effort and effective representation, it’s easy to reciprocate.”

Councillor Gillis, who grew up in the area and has deep community roots, shares the same community-focused approach. Residents note the trio’s willingness to collaborate stands out compared to other nearby areas where cross-level cooperation has waned in recent years.

For Lower Sackville and Beaver Bank, this partnership means better coordination on shared priorities like health care access, infrastructure improvements, traffic relief, and community facilities — delivering tangible benefits without getting bogged down in partisanship.

As Wozney put it, the goal remains simple: serve the community effectively by working together across municipal, provincial, and federal lines.

We will have our year end review/look ahead at 2026 story interview with MLA Wozney posting in the coming days.